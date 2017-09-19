Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 19 in Classic Rock History

In 1987 Pink Floyd released “A Momentary Lapse of Reason,” their first without Roger Waters. Waters countered with what solo release at the same time?

ANSWER: “Radio K.A.O.S.”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 19, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1973 : Gram Parsons of the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers died of a drug overdose while rehearsing in the desert outside of Los Angeles. His coffin was stolen from the grave a week later and his body cremated at the Joshua Tree National Monument. His wishes according to Parsons friend and road manager Phil Kaufman.

1979 : The Muse concert began at Madison Square Garden. Organized by Musicians for Safe Energy the concert featured Bruce Springsteen, John Hall, Crosby, Stills and Nash and others. The four days of music produced a live album as well as $750,000 for the fight against the use of nuclear energy.

1987 : John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Joe Walsh and Willie Nelson performed at Farm Aid on the campus of the University of Nebraska.

1997 : VH1 aired its first "Storytellers" featuring Elton John at the House Of Blues in New Orleans.

2003: Former Cream bassist Jack Bruce received a successful liver transplant after having been diagnosed with cancer.

