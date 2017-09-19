Boston Emissions 9/17/17: Mill Pond Falls, Ghost GRL, As The Sparrow, Jim Healey, Eddie Japan, Eldridge Rodriguez, Local Songs of the Week

L I N K S

Email Boston Emissions (please read submissions info)

Follow Boston Emissions +Facebook | +Twitter | +Instagram | +Tumblr |

Local Music Venues | Rock & Roll Rumble | Anngelle

Coming up next Sunday: Set Fire

Local Songs of the Week + 9/17/17

OldJack – Eye To Eye

–OldJack’s Last Saturdays returns to the Lizard Lounge on Sat, Sept 30 with Cropduster and Set Fire

—2016 BMA winner and 2017 nominee for On-going Residency



The Evil Streaks – Bringing Back The Dead

Mister Vertigo – No Myth



Boston Emissions 9/17/17

Piebald – American Hearts

Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart

Three Boston Music Award nominations

-New Artist of the Year

-Unsigned Artist of the Year

-Rock Artist of the Year

Vote here.

Carissa Johnson – Badlands, recorded live on BE

Carissa Johnson – Deleria, recorded live on BE

Jim Healey – Faced from Just A Minute, out Sept 26

Eldridge Rodriguez – So Hard

–Weds, Sept 27 at Zuzu, Cambridge

Ghost GRL – Storm

-Mon, Sept 25 at Thunder Road, Somerville

As the Sparrow – Forest Beast

Eddie Japan – Golden Age from Golden Age

–Boston Music Award nominee for Record of the Year

Weakened Friends – Hate Mail

-Five BMA nominations including Song of the Year

Backwards Dancer – I Saw Your Spirit

Mill Pond Falls live

-Lock Down

-Falling Down

-Last Call

–Thurs, Sept 21 at O’Brien’s Allston with Jake McKelvie and the Countertops, The Furniture, American Echoes

Mill Pond Falls – Gone

Mill Pond Falls – Everyday

Full Body Anchor – Offering

Pile – Texas

-Boston Music Award nominee for Song of the Year

The Rationales – Ready To Go

-BMA nominee, Song of the Year

Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys – Army of Me

-BMA nominee Vocalist of the Year, Live Band of the Year

Through the course of the next several weeks, I will be playing many of the award nominees. Voting is open at bostonmusicawards.com.

Save The Date

6th annual Spectacular Gift Drive for DCF Wonderfund

Friday, December 15 at Sally O’Brien’s, Union Square, Somerville

We collect gifts for Division of Children and Families for foster children in their care.

::: Event link :::