Boston Emissions 9/17/17: Mill Pond Falls, Ghost GRL, As The Sparrow, Jim Healey, Eddie Japan, Eldridge Rodriguez, Local Songs of the Week

Coming up next Sunday: Set Fire
Local Songs of the Week + 9/17/17
OldJack – Eye To Eye
–OldJack’s Last Saturdays returns to the Lizard Lounge on Sat, Sept 30 with Cropduster and Set Fire
—2016 BMA winner and 2017 nominee for On-going Residency
The Evil Streaks – Bringing Back The Dead
Boston Emissions 9/17/17
Piebald – American Hearts
Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart
Three Boston Music Award nominations
-New Artist of the Year
-Unsigned Artist of the Year
-Rock Artist of the Year
Vote here.
Carissa Johnson – Badlands, recorded live on BE
Carissa Johnson – Deleria, recorded live on BE
Jim Healey – Faced from Just A Minute, out Sept 26
Eldridge Rodriguez – So Hard
–Weds, Sept 27 at Zuzu, Cambridge
Ghost GRL – Storm
-Mon, Sept 25 at Thunder Road, Somerville
Eddie Japan – Golden Age from Golden Age
–Boston Music Award nominee for Record of the Year
Weakened Friends – Hate Mail
-Five BMA nominations including Song of the Year
Backwards Dancer – I Saw Your Spirit
Mill Pond Falls live
-Lock Down
-Falling Down
-Last Call
–Thurs, Sept 21 at O’Brien’s Allston with Jake McKelvie and the Countertops, The Furniture, American Echoes
Mill Pond Falls – Gone
Mill Pond Falls – Everyday
Full Body Anchor – Offering
Pile – Texas
-Boston Music Award nominee for Song of the Year
The Rationales – Ready To Go
-BMA nominee, Song of the Year
Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys – Army of Me
-BMA nominee Vocalist of the Year, Live Band of the Year
Through the course of the next several weeks, I will be playing many of the award nominees. Voting is open at bostonmusicawards.com.
Save The Date
6th annual Spectacular Gift Drive for DCF Wonderfund
Friday, December 15 at Sally O’Brien’s, Union Square, Somerville
We collect gifts for Division of Children and Families for foster children in their care.
::: Event link :::