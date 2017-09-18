Should This One Thing Influence A Decision For Kevin?

Kevin’s been getting estimates to have his driveway repaved. Over the weekend, a clean-cut guy came out and gave a good presentation. There was one problem though. The guy walked back to the truck and had to blow into a device to start the vehicle. Kevin wants to know if it should effect the way he thinks about if he wants to choose him or not.

Kevin listed the factors it could influence his decision. Pete said it would factor into his decision. Kevin sounded still on the fence about it but before he ended his house talk, he brought up how he paid someone to install a storm door.

Hear the discussion and storm door talk.

