Is Pete Getting Stage Fright About Officiating A Wedding?

Pete has just re-upped his Minister’s license because he will be officiating a wedding in November. Before he got into the details of the wedding he is about to take part of, Kevin and Pete reminisced about past weddings they’ve done.

Pete said he met with the couple over the weekend about how the ceremony will take place complete with a folder from the ministry of how things should be done. Pete sounds like he’s getting a little wary of the task because he is asking for advice.

He wants it to last no longer than 25 minutes and wants to know how to work in a specific remembrance. He will be the only person officiating the wedding making it more nerve-racking for him. Pete said if it goes well, it might be a new career.

If you have officiated a wedding or have been to a wedding one someone randomly did the officiating, let us know if you have advice for Pete!

