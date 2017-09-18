Crying In The Shower Senseless Survey

After talking about Hurricane Jose making his way up the coast, Kevin was able to dial up someone on a Monday after a few rings. A woman picked up the phone and obliged to take the survey.

The first senseless question Kevin asked if she ever pistol whipped herself to gain endurance? She asked who was calling. He followed up asking how often she wakes up seething with rage. She questioned where he was calling from.

A few more questions down the line, he asked about her mother’s swimsuit and her dad asking foreigners questions but when he brought up crying in the shower, she hung up pretty quickly. Heather asked Kevin if he cries in the shower.

Take a listen to find out where Kevin cries the most.

