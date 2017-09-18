Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 18 in Classic Rock History

Jimi Hendrix found dead in London on this day in 1970. His last recordings were collected into the first of many posthumous collections and released early in ’71. What was the name of that excellent collection?

ANSWER: “The Cry of Love”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 18, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1970 : Jimi Hendrix was found dead in his girlfriend’s apartment in London. The official cause of death was asphyxiation, after lapsing into a stupor brought on by excessive drug and alcohol abuse.

1971 : Pink Floyd became the first rock band to perform at the Classical Music Festival in Montreaux, Switzerland.

1978 : The solo albums of the four members of Kiss were released simultaneously and quickly hit the cut-out bins. Despite selling well, they simply manufactured way too many.

1983 : Kiss made its first appearance on MTV without makeup.

1997 : The Rolling Stones played a surprise show at Chicago's double door club for 400 fans five days before kicking off the "Bridges to Babylon" tour.

2005: Neil Young and John Mellencamp were among the artists that joined Willie Nelson for Farm-Aid 2005 in suburban Chicago.

