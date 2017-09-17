Sunday Morning Blues: September 17th, 2017

(Photo: Tim Staskiewicz/WZLX.com)

The Thrill is Gone
Completely Well
BB King

Let the Good Times Roll
Live at the BBC
BB King

Rock Me Baby
Deuces Wild
BB King with Eric Clapton

My Only True Friend
Southern Blood
Gregg Allman

Jesus Just Left Chicago
Outskirts of Love
Shemekia Copeland

The Sky is Crying
Solos, Sessions, and Encores
Stevie Ray Vaughan with BB King and Albert King

Going to the Country
Texas Rhody Blues
Knickerbocker All-Stars with Jimmy Vaughan & Duke Robillard

Work Together
Walk That Walk, Talk That Talk
Fabulous Thunderbirds

Compared to What?
Milligan Vaughan Project
Malford Milligan and Tyrone Vaughan

One Room Country Shack
Unconditional
Ana Popovic

I Just Want to Make Love to You
Chess Box (set)
Muddy Waters

Lawdy Mama
Live
Cream

Who Killed John Henry
The Ballad of John Henry
Joe Bonamassa

Get Back My Tomorrow
Live at Carnegie Hall – An Acoustic Evening
Joe Bonamassa

No Doubt
Someone Like You
Albert Cummings

Homework
The J. Geils Band (1st)
The J. Geils Band

Serves Me Right (Space Jam)
From the Roots to the Fruits
The Nick Moss Band

