Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 17 in Classic Rock History

U2 played the Boston Garden on this night in 1987 on its “Joshua Tree” tour. It became one of U2’s most remembered shows in Boston – why?

ANSWER: The band’s light show failed during the third song and the band played most of the concert with the Garden’s bright house lights at full blaze.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 17, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1967 : The Doors appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show saying they would change the words in "Light My Fire", you know, the line about "takin' you higher," but Jim sang the words anyway.

1978 : Keith Richards was convicted of heroin possession in Toronto. The conviction came 20 month after he was arrested in his hotel room. Richards was sentenced one month later and managed to avoid hard time.

1997 : Fleetwood Mac began its reunion tour prompted by the success of its CD "The Dance" with a show in Hartford.

2003: David Lee Roth injured himself doing a 15th-century samurai move onstage. He cut himself in the face with the staff he was using and needed 21 stitches to close the wound. He later cancelled the rest of his tour.

