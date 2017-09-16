Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 16 in Classic Rock History

David Bowie performed at Great Woods on this night in 1995 along with what other band?

ANSWER: Nine Inch Nails

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 16, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy birthday to Kenny Jones, legendary British drummer who has played with the Faces and the Who among others!

1966 : The Grateful Dead performed the 1st of two nights at the Avalon Ballroom in San Francisco. It was the first time they used the now-famous skull, skeleton & roses logo.

: The Grateful Dead performed the 1st of two nights at the Avalon Ballroom in San Francisco. It was the first time they used the now-famous skull, skeleton & roses logo. 1970 : Jimi Hendrix made his last public appearance when he joined Eric Burdon & War onstage at their London concert.

: Jimi Hendrix made his last public appearance when he joined Eric Burdon & War onstage at their London concert. 1972 : Peter Frampton’s Camel made its live debut in New York City as the opening act for the J. Geils Band.

: Peter Frampton’s Camel made its live debut in New York City as the opening act for the J. Geils Band. 1977 : T. Rex lead singer Marc Bolan was killed in a car accident near London.

: T. Rex lead singer Marc Bolan was killed in a car accident near London. 1978: The Grateful Dead performed under a lunar eclipse at the Great Pyramid in Egypt. It was the last of three shows at the unusual location.

In the WZLX ticket stash…

1995: David Bowie performed at Great Woods.