Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 16 in Classic Rock History

Photo: Jimmy King

David Bowie performed at Great Woods on this night in 1995 along with what other band?

ANSWER: Nine Inch Nails

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 16, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • Happy birthday to Kenny Jones, legendary British drummer who has played with the Faces and the Who among others!
  • 1966: The Grateful Dead performed the 1st of two nights at the Avalon Ballroom in San Francisco. It was the first time they used the now-famous skull, skeleton & roses logo.
  • 1970: Jimi Hendrix made his last public appearance when he joined Eric Burdon & War onstage at their London concert.
  • 1972: Peter Frampton’s Camel made its live debut in New York City as the opening act for the J. Geils Band.
  • 1977: T. Rex lead singer Marc Bolan was killed in a car accident near London.
  • 1978: The Grateful Dead performed under a lunar eclipse at the Great Pyramid in Egypt. It was the last of three shows at the unusual location.

1995: David Bowie performed at Great Woods.

