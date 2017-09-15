Shut Up! Senseless Survey

After we got a call asking for Front Row Bob Seger tickets and telling the girl that called the show was last night, Kevin got into the Survey and rang up someone who seemed kind of combative.

At first, he seemed ok with the survey. The first senseless question asked what his take on why donut holes are a thing and swiss cheese are not. The guy didn’t think he was qualified to answer it and questioned Kevin.

Kevin brought up the song Bobby Mcgee which the guy didn’t know about and then asked about square hamburgers as opposed to the round ones found in nature. The man on the line asked what does this have to do with anything then Kevin asked if he was a loose cannon.

He didn’t like it and asked why is he being asked. The man then brought up this was an invasion of privacy and hung up pretty quickly.

Kevin used a Shut Up sound which he had fun with after the caller decided to go. Take a listen and then… well, you know.

