Pete talks with Bruins’ David Backes, Patrice Bergeron, and Ryan Spooner!

The Boston Bruins opened up camp yesterday at the Warrior Ice Arena and Pete went down with Metalhead Mike to talk with some players.

First up, Pete chatted with David Backes about being in Boston for the second season and how much easier it is not having to deal with moving.

We then played Backes Asks Us and Pete put him on the spot. David asked what was the workout routing for Kevin and Pete.

Next up, Pete talked with Patrice Bergeron and they talked about fighting through injuries, Pastrnak signing his new deal is exciting and Pete had a hard time noticing his nose being all weird looking.

We ended with Pete talking to Ryan Spooner and Metalhead Mike had a question for him regarding his last name’s connection to Family Guy. Take a listen and have a chuckle while you get pumped for the Bruins season which is right around the corner.

