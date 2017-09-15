Jackson & Pete Re-enact ‘Preacher’ Scenes

After Kevin had trouble remembering the last time we compared Eugene of the AMC show “Preacher” to Jackson since they sound kind of similar for different reasons. Eugene was missing from the show for a bit as Mike explained the story to the show.

We had Jackson read a few lines of Eugene talking to another character and it seemed kind of spot on. We later had Pete and Jackson re-enact scenes where they read lines of Eugene and Hitler…yes, Hitler…escaping from Hitler.

Take a listen and decide if the comparison still holds up but Kevin thinks we probably shouldn’t do it again.

