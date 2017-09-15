Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 15 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1979 Led Zeppelin scored its sixth #1 album with “In Through the Out Door.” They would have one more #1 (to date); which album?

ANSWER: The 2003 live “How the West Was Won.”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 15, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1962 : Beatles manager Brian Epstein brought the band to London for an interview with Peter Jones of the Daily Mirror. The journalist concluded, after seeing the Beatles perform that they were “a nothing group”.

