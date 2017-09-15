Can Kevin Get A Witness?!

Well yes, Kevin can but he doesn’t speak English. We came across a video of a man being interviewed about a murder he witnessed and we couldn’t tell if he was speaking actual words or not because the sounds he was making were unbelievable. Kevin admitted to watching the video for a long time.

We then compared the sounds the man was making to Chewbacca, a dinosaur and The Beach Boys. Take a listen and if you have more time, wander over to the K&M Facebook page where it’s posted.

