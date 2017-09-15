5 Best Songs on Foo Fighters’ ‘Concrete and Gold’

By Scott T. Sterling

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters have returned to make sure 2017 goes out with a bang, delivering Concrete and Gold, a big, loud hard rock record packed with soul-stirring choruses and arena-shaking riffs.

Related: Dave Grohl Reveals Proudest Foo Fighters Moment

Front-loaded with advance singles “Run,” “The Sky is a Neighborhood” and “The Line,” the band stretches out and explores new sounds and textures across the album’s 11 tracks, making for some pleasantly unexpected moments.

Here are five more songs from the Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold that should definitely be on your playlist.

“La Dee Da”

This fiery, politically-charged number doesn’t call anyone out by name, but it seems pretty obvious who Grohl is railing about on this shape-shifting track that’s among the heaviest of the set. This one is sure to get the mosh-pits fired up at festival and stadium shows around the world.

“Dirty Water”

Grohl and company liberate their inner early ’70s chill Californian on this easy, breezy pop tune that takes a very interesting turn. The beach-dusted track subtly opens up to highlight hints of Stereolab’s Krautrock aesthetic before slamming into a more traditional big rock riff for the second half of the track.

“Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)”

This trippy, whimsical track makes it sound like spending time with Paul McCartney has definitely rubbed off on Grohl. There’s a heavy Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band vibe present in the song’s swelling production, with orchestral tones blending with acoustic guitars.

“Sunday Rain”

Concrete and Gold continues on its welcome diversion into Beatles territory, with McCartney himself manning the drums on the aggressive retro scorcher that delves into the darker side of The White Album with a grinding rhythm that’s all late-’70s FM radio rock.

“Concrete and Gold”

The album winds up by recalling the druggy, early ’70s Bowie feeling of the brief opening track, “T-Shirt,” before sliding into a big, wide open chorus worthy of Side Two of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon. And it features Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men to boot. It’s a perfect and satisfying end to the Foo Fighters’ most adventurous full-length so far in the band’s already storied career.