The “Fat Boy” Senseless Survey

Kevin was out in Woburn yesterday afternoon and ran into some fans of the Senseless Survey including one guy that calls himself “Fat Boy” so this survey goes out to “Fat Boy” and his friends today.

Kevin rang up a woman this morning to take the survey. One of the questions at the beginning of the survey Kevin asked What do you think of this saying for over your bed…cotton candy kisses and funnel cake hugs, sweet dreams chubs? She laughed but wasn’t into it.

He followed up with you notice if a couple meets at the gym because they are both annoying and apart. She asked if it was a question and said she didn’t know what was going on.

He then asked what her leaked sex tape would look like which triggered more bells in her head that she needs to end this and finally hung up when Kevin was asking about a boob job donor list.

Hear the dedicated chubby survey and try not to laugh.

