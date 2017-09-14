Karlson & McKenzie Ask: Does That Make Me A Bad Person?

It’s been a little while since we did Does That Make Me A Bad Person so we brought it back for today and we got some good scenarios to judge from callers and on the text line.

First up was Don on the phone who was playing some Keno and looked down on the counter. Someone had left a $5 dollar scratch ticket and took it. Turns out it was a loser but stole it none the less. Heather said someone left it but Pete said he didn’t win anything so not a bad person.

Pete then went to the text line for a story from Jackie. She had been living in a dirt bowl from developers for awhile. Said developer put down some hydro seed and asked her to water it so she watered in the shape of a bad word. They didn’t think she was a bad person.

Next up though was a bad person. Jessica and husband sit and judge kids on the Wednesday’s Child that are up for adoption. Kevin said he changes the channel when it comes on. Heather actually had foster children and thought she was and Pete agreed because she admitted it.

Click play and hear the listener’s scenario Pete heard while at the drive in for the IT premiere.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.