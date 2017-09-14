Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 14 in Classic Rock History

In 1978 the Grateful Dead performed the first of three concerts near the Pyramids and the Great Sphinx in Egypt. The band did release a CD and DVD of the event; how long did it take them to do that?

ANSWER: 30 years. The album and DVD was released in 2008.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 14, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1968 : The new Yardbirds who became Led Zeppelin about a month later made their live debut for a show in Copenhagen.

: The new Yardbirds who became Led Zeppelin about a month later made their live debut for a show in Copenhagen. 1978 : The Grateful Dead performed the first of three shows near the Great Pyramid and the Sphinx in Egypt at the Gizah Sound and Light Theatre in Cairo.

: The Grateful Dead performed the first of three shows near the Great Pyramid and the Sphinx in Egypt at the Gizah Sound and Light Theatre in Cairo. 2000 : Crosby, Stills and Nash along with Glenn Frey and Don Henley were among the performers at a fundraiser for presidential candidate Al Gore in New York.

: Crosby, Stills and Nash along with Glenn Frey and Don Henley were among the performers at a fundraiser for presidential candidate Al Gore in New York. 2005: The Rolling Stones’ album “A Bigger Bang” debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 album sales chart.

Checking out the WZLX ticket stash…