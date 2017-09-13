Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, More Set for Hurricane Relief Benefit

By Robyn Collins

Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt are all scheduled to take part in Harvey Can’t Mess with Texas: A Benefit Concert for Hurricane Harvey Relief show on Sept. 22 in Austin, Texas.

Other participants include Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Ryan Bingham, Ha*Ash. Matthew McConaughey, Dan Rather, Renée Zellweger, Luke Wilson, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, and Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo, reports Billboard.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler added, “We got lucky when Hurricane Harvey avoided Austin, but though it missed us, it hit our neighbors hard. Every time I’ve asked you to help our neighbors you’ve risen to the challenge. Now we have an opportunity to do good by being our best, and that means putting on a show and having a good time. Let’s show the world what it means to be the Live Music Capital of the World in the greatest state in the Union. I’ll be there and hope to see you, too.”

Funds raised from the televised event will go to the Rebuild Texas Fund, created by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation in collaboration with the OneStar Foundation, which focuses on health and housing, schools and child care, workforce and transportation and capital for small businesses.