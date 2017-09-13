The “Numchucks” Senseless Survey

Kevin got a hold of a guy on the first ring which seems to be the rarity these days compared to the past few surveys.

The first senseless question was if the caller ever wondered if he bought milk from the same cow followed up by working hard to get the office temperature right than your actual job. He wanted to know what kind of questions these were.

A few more questions down the line, Kevin asked about dogs living longer than bad people and the caller wouldn’t answer it. He then asked if the caller want to dress up as intimacy for Halloween because he’s scared of it to which the caller replied “What?”

The man on the phone was baffled by some of the questions and was done with it when Kevin asked about “numchucks” but finally hung up when asked about shredded mini wheats.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.