Talking to New England Patriots James White About Grass, Irma and Mayo Bowl

This morning Karlson & McKenzie had Patriot running back James White on the phone to talk about lots of stuff including the upcoming Mayo Bowl on September 25th.

Right from the beginning, Pete gave him a quiz on things he liked from chocolate or vanilla, chicken or beef, and finally turf and real grass to which James said real grass with a chuckle. The talked about the grass situation being changed asking him if complained to speculation on how much it costs.

They talked about the upcoming game from the Saints from watching video to Adrian Peterson getting mouthy so Pete asked him if he would ever yell at Bill. Of course he said no.

Kevin then asked him if he ever pinched himself that he’s playing for the Patriots. Kevin also told him that the only good thing to come from the loss to Kansas City was his stiff arm.

Things got a little serious asking him about his family down in Florida and how they’re doing after Hurricane Irma tore through the southern state. Finally they talked about his new duties hosting the Mayo Bowl and Pete joked that the event should be renamed in his name.

Hear all this answers and go to mayobowl.com for tickets.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.