Kid Rock Opens New Detroit Arena Amidst Protesters

By Robyn Collins

Kid Rock played the first show in Detroit’s new venue Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night (Sept. 12).

He entered the concert to “Hail to the Chief,” complete with dancers carrying American flags.

While the rocker did not reveal any new clues about his possible Senate race, he made a campaign-style speech similar to the one he dropped in Grand Rapids last week.

Rock touched on issues like welfare, health insurance, LGBTQ rights, race relations, deadbeat fathers and more. He also condemned white supremacist groups and anyone else who considers him racist.

“I do believe it to be self-evident we are all created equal,” Rock declared to his hometown crowd, reported Billboard. “I said it once, I’ll scream it again. I love black people and I love white people too, but neither as much as I love red, white and blue.”

Activist groups gathered outside of the arena, protesting Rock’s conservative politics and his support for President Donald Trump, as well as his former use of a Confederate flag.

Detroit Police and Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies managed the protests by keeping them away from the fans.

Rock addressed the haters, rapping during “Cowboy” that, “I like all kinds of people, black, brown, yellow, white. Let there be no doubt about that. If anyone wants to protest tonight, tell ’em they can protest these nuts.” He then pointed to his privates.

The rocker invited collaborator Uncle Kracker to the stage for “Drift Away,” as a tribute to late musicians of the past couple years, including most recently, Troy Gentry, whose pictures were displayed on the video screen.