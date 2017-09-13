Has Kevin Been Punking His Kid For Over 13 Years?

We fielded a call from listener Michael that had a golf club question for Pete about the grip on clubs. He said one guy had a real thick spongy grip and wanted to know if it was normal. Turns that guy had huge hands and Pete’s Dad had an issue with his hands which is why they had it.

Thanks Dr. Golf Club a.k.a. Pete.

Kevin then had Jackson ring up Kevin’s son on the phone because Michael’s call made him remember something. Chris was on the line and Kevin asked him the last time he played golf which was the beginning of summer. 13 years ago, Kevin bought golf clubs and gave it to Chris.

Chris still uses those golf clubs and Kevin revealed to him today that those golf clubs are women clubs. Chris said his buddies tipped him off 4 or 5 years ago but never said anything to his Dad so he didn’t feel bad. Chris said it’s one of the reasons he doesn’t play as much but the Coors Light bag to keep them in was cool.

Hear the discussion and find out if Chris replies to Kevin telling him that he loves him.

