Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 13 in Classic Rock History

In 1985 AC/DC played Boston Garden. What album (widely seen as a disappointment) had the band released in June?
ANSWER: “Fly on the Wall”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 13, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1968: The Beatles were on the cover of Life magazine.
- 1969: Creedence Clearwater Revival performed for the first time on Network TV when they appeared on “American Bandstand” to play “Green River” and “Bad Moon Rising”.
- 1969: There was a special performance by the Plastic Ono Band, which included John Lennon, Eric Clapton, Klaus Voorman, and Alan White. It was part of the rock and roll revival held at Toronto’s Varsity Stadium. The Doors closed that show.
- 1980: Mark Knopfler’s brother David left Dire Straits.
- 2003: A guitar once owned by George Harrison fetched almost a half-million dollars at an auction in Hollywood.
- 2003: Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band paid tribute to the late Johnny Cash at a show in Washington D.C. All the band members dressed in black and Bruce began the show with an acoustic version of “I Walk the Line”.
- 2005: Paul McCartney released his album “Chaos and Creation in the Backyard.”
- 1974: Stevie Winwood and his mates in Traffic rolled into the Garden.
- 1985: It was AC/DC also at the Garden.