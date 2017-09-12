Yes Cancel Tour After Death of Guitarist Steve Howe’s Son, Virgil

By Jon Wiederhorn

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Yes have canceled the remaining dates of their Yestival tour following the tragic death of guitarist Steve Howe’s son, Virgil.

Virgil Howe, the drummer for the British alt-rock band, Little Barrie, died “unexpectedly” from unknown causes. He was 41.

“Due to the tragic, unexpected death of guitarist Steve Howe’s beloved younger son, Virgil, Yes regrettably announces that the remaining dates of their Yestival tour have been canceled,” read a statement on the band’s official Facebook page. “Steve Howe and family ask for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time.”

“We are heartbroken that we have lost our dear friend and brother Virgil Howe,” said Little Barrie frontman Barrie Cadogan on the band’s official page. “Our thoughts are with his daughter, family and partner. Please respect their privacy during this difficult time.”