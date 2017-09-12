The Hot Dog Hole Senseless Survey

Another day, another straight to voicemail phone call when Kevin was trying to dial someone up to take the survey this morning. He had Jackson dial up another number and got a ring this time.

A man that cleared his throat when he came on, agreed to come on. The first senseless question was if he thinks we could all benefit from therapy ponies? He questioned what it would be for and said ok. He then asked if his wife buys scented candles like he buys weed and he said he doesn’t buy weed. We he asked about tattoos, the guy asked where this is going?

Kevin followed up with if he was embarrassed he could only grow a patchy beard? He asked if he knew who he was talking to. A few more questions down the line, Kevin asked if he called his mouth a hot dog hole. Yes he said that. It was probably the question that made him hang up while Kevin was asking about squash.

Check out the survey and keep your hot dog hole shut.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.