Watch Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury of Queen in Leaked Video

By Scott T. Sterling

A newly leaked video shows footage of actor Rami Malek performing as Queen singer Freddie Mercury.

In the footage, the actors portraying Queen run onstage in a recreation of the band’s legendary performance at Live Aid in 1985. There are also shots of Malek sitting at the piano and miming “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which is also the title of the film.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas Day in 2018. Check out the video below.