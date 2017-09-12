Katya Wants Karlson & McKenzie’s Help To Become Maxim’s Finest!

This morning K&M got a call from a woman that wants to become Maxim’s Finest but needs help via voting so she gave the show a call this morning. Kevin wanted to know where she comes from and she is Russian then Heather said she’s named after the Hurricane.

Kevin wanted to know all her info so he could look up her pictures. Pete was surprised how many woman are in the competition. Pete wanted her to clarify in her statement on her page what “more than meets the eye” means so she did saying she’s not just a dumb model.

Kevin couldn’t get off the Russian angle. He asked her when she came to America and if she thinks Russia hacked the election as well as if she’d sleep with President Trump or Putin. Heather brought it back in after telling Kevin you don’t even know what you’re talking about.

They asked her what she would do if she won and Kevin get her to speak some Russian.

Check it out and go vote at Maxim’s Finest website.

