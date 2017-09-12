Karlson & McKenzie Intervention: Jackson’s Golfing Habits

Yesterday evening, Pete took call screener and associate producer Jackson to the golf course with some buddies to squeeze in the last of summer’s warm weather hitting the links.

Before Pete launched into the intervention, he wants the time changed for the sunset to get more daylight to play golf. Kevin agreed. We then started the intervention. Pete wanted to know if he ever thought about not getting high while playing golf.

Pete thought he was high yesterday because he was so edgy. Case in point, Jackson claimed to have found Pete’s ball and yelled about it but turns out he was wrong. Jackson tried to defend himself before Kevin wanted to know why Pete just didn’t find someone else to play with.

Despite not improving his game at all, Pete says he likes to play like he does. Pete also brought up that he needs to stop telling people to be quiet when they’re playing. Kevin said he hasn’t earned the right to shush anyone.

Jackson admitted he was agonizing all morning about what was going to happen about golfing on the air today.

Hear it all including tips Pete had for him.

