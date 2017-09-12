Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 12 in Classic Rock History

Pink Floyd released its “Wish you Were Here” album in American on this day in 1975. The band had recorded “Dark Side of the Moon” at Abbey Road Studios in London; where did they record this album two years later?

ANSWER: Also at Abbey Road.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 12, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1965 : The Beatles appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show. It was the first show of Sullivan’s 18th season and the Beatles had taped their performance in August.

: The Beatles appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show. It was the first show of Sullivan’s 18th season and the Beatles had taped their performance in August. 1975 : Pink Floyd released its Wish You Were Here album in America. The self-produced record was recorded at London’s Abbey Road Studios and spent nearly 40 weeks on the American top sales charts.

: Pink Floyd released its Wish You Were Here album in America. The self-produced record was recorded at London’s Abbey Road Studios and spent nearly 40 weeks on the American top sales charts. 1977 : James Lewis McCartney was born to Paul and Linda.

: James Lewis McCartney was born to Paul and Linda. 1989 : Aerosmith launched the “Aerosmithsonian” at Boston’s Hard Rock Cafe with donations of stage clothing and instruments for a wall display.

: Aerosmith launched the “Aerosmithsonian” at Boston’s Hard Rock Cafe with donations of stage clothing and instruments for a wall display. 1990: Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks announced they would no longer perform with Fleetwood Mac. A little over 2 years later they did reunite with the group to sing at President Clinton’s inaugural and four years after that they rejoined for an MTV Unplugged show, a #1 album and a successful tour.

Checking the WZLX ticket stash …