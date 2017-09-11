Kevin Checks in With His Friend Gary In Florida About Irma

Now that Hurricane Irma has done her natural disaster thing and is winding down, we were able to talk about what happened in the last 24 to 48 hours regarding it.

Pete brought up a tweet from Gronk on how he’s learning about hurricanes and mother nature. Okay, Gronk. Go back to school.

Kevin brought up a guy that posted on social media that he wanted to have a threesome during the hurricane and how a nudist colony will be open for people seeking shelter but…well…there will be naked people. We then got to Kevin’s friend Gary that was in Tampa and rode out the storm. He was lucky and made it out alright compared to others. He gambled with what preparations they made.

Kevin went through with im other preparations they made. The power only went out for less than an hour where he was. He didn’t have second thoughts about staying but he was warned about looters going door to doors with a gun. With all this though, he doesn’t regret moving from New England.

Hear the whole discussion from a first hand account in Tampa during Hurricane Irma.

