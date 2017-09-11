IT Drive In Recap: Sound, Popcorn and the Zipper Ride!

Mendon Twin Drive In had the creepy clown movie IT showing on their screen and we were lucky enough to be there because it was packed between the movie itself and the carnival they had, even though we were disappointed with no clowns to be seen.

Kevin told a story about how he had an issue with no stereo to hear the movie but luckily a woman next to him had one but was fumbling with it. Kevin kindly helped with ulterior motives so he could sit near here to hear the movie. She obliged and during the movie, Kevin offered some popcorn to her which turned out to be something he regretted.

We then got into audio of Heather and Metalhead Mike on a rollercoaster. Before we played it though, Heather told a story about petting some dogs and a woman thought she was trying to pick up her husband. Heather then described the ride we’re going on. The audio was from Mike’s cell phone that was in his pocket at the beginning but then his phone went flying throughout the cage.

Hear the hilarious audio of the fun night for IT.

