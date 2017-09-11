I Love Rock and Roll Senseless Survey

Kevin kicked off the Senseless Survey with audio from his appearance at Lowe’s over the weekend with a Father and Son that loves the Survey. The kid said he loves rock and roll along with ZLX.

Kevin then finally launched into the survey dialing up a guy who immediately told Kevin he’s at work and can’t take the survey because he’s waiting on calls.

The guy hung up on Kevin rather quickly.

Kevin then had the same number rung up again. The man caved and decided to take it. He said he didn’t have any when asked about heavy metal cassette collection and be rich enough to not freeze Ziploc bags.

The questions were rapid fire but so where the guy’s retorts from “These are dumb” to “Do you suffer from that?” and when he was about to be asked about carrying a toddler, he hung up.

Kevin wrapped up the survey talking about the bathroom at Lowe’s.

