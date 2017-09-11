Did Carter Alan Make It Back From Florida?

Last week we checked in on Carter because he was vacationing in Florida when Hurricane Irma was scheduled to strike.

We played “Is Carter Gonna Make It?” last week when he was on an island on the coast and today we played “Carter Finally Made It!”

He told us how his experience airport went down from being one of the last flights to the crowd cheering on the plane when the wheels went up.

Kevin through out there he should write a book about it. He said there was some tension dealing with it.

Hear how it all went down with Carter fleeing Hurricane Irma.

