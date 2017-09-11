Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 11 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw, who joined the band in 1975. What nailed the audition with Styx for Shaw?

ANSWER: He was able to hit the high harmony part in the band’s song “Lady.” The band knew he could play the guitar – it didn’t even come out of its case.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 11, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1946 : Al Hendrix officially changed his son’s name from Johnny Allen Hendrix to James Marshall Hendrix. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Jimi Hendrix.

1977 : David Bowie recorded a guest appearance on a Bing Crosby Christmas Show singing with Bing on "Little Drummer Boy". That song would be released as a single and is still a holiday favorite.

1979 : Kenny Jones played his first show with the Who replacing the late Keith Moon.

1996 : David Bowie was back, this time releasing the single "Telling Lies" on the internet. It was the first time ever that a major recording artist had done an internet-only release.

2001: Numerous artists including Crosby, Stills and Nash, Aerosmith and John Mellencamp cancelled concerts in the wake of the terrorist attacks on the U.S. In addition, the Latin Grammy Award ceremony in which Santana was scheduled to appear was cancelled. Winners were announced in a press conference several weeks later.

In the WZLX ticket stash…

1999: R.E.M. played the Comcast Center, then known as Great Woods.