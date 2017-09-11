Boston Emissions 9/10/17: Choke Up, Rebuilder, OldJack, Man Trouble, The Evil Streaks, Fire In The Field, The Cretins

L I N K S
Local Songs of the Week + 9/10/17
Lonely Leesa and the Lost Cowboys – Reckless
–Sept 28 at The Rockwell with Magen Tracy and the Missed Connections, Daylilies
Weakened Friends – Hate Mail
Mister Vertigo – No Myth
Boston Emissions playlist – September 10, 2017
O Positive – With You
The Sheila Divine – Awful Age
Stars Like Ours – I Don’t Mind
Township – Bad Habit
–Oct 15 at the Rockwell, Somerville with Pale Monsters, Future Carnivores
Fire In The Field – Tomahawk from War Bonnet, 2017
— Oct 27 at Middle East upstairs with Mila, Jodie Road, No Hugs, Blindspot
Choke Up – Fireworks from Stormy Blue, 2017
–Oct 19 Middle East downstairs, Cambridge with Pears, Russian Girlfriends
Kave Kraft – For Life
-Mon, Sept 11 Plough and Stars, Cambridge
Man Trouble – Loud
—October 6 at the Lizard Lounge, Cambridge with Nemes and CUJO
Rebuilder – Mile or An Inch from Sounds from the Mass Turnpike, 2017
–Nov 4 at O’Brien’s, Allston with Dead Bars, Settler, Loser’s Circle
Your Friends Fest
Sat Sept 16 at ONCE Ballroom, Somerville
BLOWW starts at 7pm
Baluchitherium, Lazertüth, PowerSlut, Awaaz Do, Horse Mode
Balucatherium live
-My liver your fault
-Crying Shame
-Change These Strings
Horse Mode – Highly Respected and Esteemed Acquaintances
Carissa Johnson – You Lost You
Eternals – Original Sin
OldJack – Eye To Eye
download proceeds to benefit MusiCares
–OldJack’s Last Saturdays residency returns to the Lizard Lounge on September 30 with Cropduster and Set Fire
The Rationales – Under the Gun
Buffalo Tom – Taillights Fade
The Fatal Flaw – Central Square
The Evil Streaks – Bringing Back The Dead
–Oct 30 at Koto, Salem, Mass
The Cretins –Met Your First
–Sept 22 at Middle East down with The Queers, The Ataris
Petty Morals – Saturday Night Slacks
Await Rescue – Ghost of You
Justine and the Unclean – Love Got Me Into This Mess
–Fri Sept 15 Tavern At The End of The World, Charlestown
DEBRA – Overdrive
Thick Shakes – Gimme Time