Sunday Morning Blues: September 10th, 2017

As soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!

Big Sister’s Radio

Painkiller

Tommy Castro

The W.A.S.P. (Texas Radio & the Big Beat)

L.A. Woman

The Doors

Who Stole My Radio?

The Soul Truth

Shemekia Copeland

Play the Blues

Into the Blues

Joan Armatrading

How Do You Know?

A Cure for Loneliness

Peter Wolf

The Endless Summer

Loyalty

The Evan Goodrow Band

Sunbird

Soul Monster

Rod Piazza & the Mighty Flyers

In Memory of Elizabeth Reed

Live at Fillmore East

The Allman Brothers Band

Baby Got Gone

Lay it on Down

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Can’t Getta

Proof of Love

Gracie Curran & the High-Falutin’ Band

Hard to Handle

Otis: The Definitive (Box Set)

Otis Redding

Coming Home

The Magpie Salute

The Magpie Salute

Baby, Baby, Baby, Baby

Terraplane

Steve Earle & the Dukes

Baby Calling Me Home/Going to Mexico

The King Biscuit Flower Hour Presents…

The Steve Miller Band

Down in Memphis

Green Side

Morblus with Roberto Morbioli

Ready, Willing, and Able

Goin’ Home

The Racky Thomas Band

Big Ten Inch Record

Toys in the Attic

Aerosmith

I’m a King Bee

Lightning in a Bottle (Various)

Steve Tyler & Joe Perry