Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 10 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Joe Perry! Outside of Aerosmith, the guitarist’s solo band the Joe Perry Project completed how many albums before he rejoined Aerosmith?

ANSWER: Three

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 10, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1963 : The Rolling Stones were visited by Paul McCartney and John Lennon at Studio 51 where they were rehearsing. Lennon and McCartney sang “I Wanna Be Your Man” and invited the Stones to record it which they did .

1964 : Rod Stewart recorded his first single today: "Good Mornin' Little Schoolgirl".

1970 : The FCC released a list of songs "that have references to the use of narcotics." The curious list included 19th "Nervous Breakdown" by the Rolling Stones as well as "With a Little Help from My Friends" and "Happiness is a Warm Gun" by the Beatles.

1981 : It was a harsh day for Rick Derringer. His van containing all his musical equipment was stolen from in front of his house.

1996: John Mellencamp released Mr. Happy Go Lucky and REM unleashed New Adventures In Hi-Fi.

