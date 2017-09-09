Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 9 in Classic Rock History

Led Zeppelin played Boston Garden on this night in 1970. How much were the ‘expensive’ tickets?

ANSWER: $6.50

What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?

1956 : Elvis Presley made his debut appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show boosting the show’s ratings to an unheard of 82.6% of the total viewing audience. He was shown only from the waist up.

