Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 9 in Classic Rock History

Jay Dickman / Corbis via Getty Images

Led Zeppelin played Boston Garden on this night in 1970. How much were the ‘expensive’ tickets?

ANSWER: $6.50

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 9, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1956: Elvis Presley made his debut appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show boosting the show’s ratings to an unheard of 82.6% of the total viewing audience. He was shown only from the waist up.
  • 1975: Welcome Back Kotter premiered on ABC. The theme song was written by John Sebastian formerly of the Lovin’ Spoonful.
  • 1979: Promoter Sid Bernstein took a full page ad in the New York Times and suggested a Beatles reunion to benefit the boat people. Bernstein asked for three concerts, one each in Cairo, Jerusalem, and New York. Bernstein never got a response from the Beatles.
  • 1981: Amnesty International’s Secret Policeman’s Other Ball took place featuring solo sets by Sting and Phil Collins.

Checking out the WZLX ticket stash…

  • 1970: Led Zeppelin played the Garden.
  • 1970: Fleetwood Mac was at the Boston Tea Party
  • 1980: It was Yes at the Garden.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live