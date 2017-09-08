Will Carter Alan Get Stuck In Florida For Hurricane Irma?

We played a round of “Is Carter Gonna Make It?” this morning because he is in Florida on vacation with Hurrican Irma about to bear down on the penis shaped state.

This vacation was planned for a long time and his flight is scheduled for Saturday, September 9th at 2 p.m. via JetBlue. He is crossing his fingers it doesn’t get canceled and the other shoe doesn’t drop.

Carter did mention that there is NO ONE around and his wife went for a little dip in the Gulf all by herself. The resort he was at is shutting down and police have told them to evacuate but a couple next to him from Minnesota seem to be refusing. Kevin then asked if he doesn’t make it back, who would he want to take over his show.

He said to go talk to your boss. Pete then told Carter to renew his vows which he relayed to his wife. She replied there is no one there. Check out the talk we had (and we hope Carter makes it back safe and sound.)

