What Will Pats Fans Do With Their Goodell Towel After The Game?

Kevin and Producer Metalhead Mike spoke off air about how the banner ceremony last night wasn’t really great. Kevin brought up Dan Shaughnessy’s article in the Globe on how it was fair. Pete wanted to know what fans really wanted last night… booing Goodell or getting a win?

Kevin then let his feelings about Mark Wahlberg known for doing a poor job also. Finally we got into audio our former intern and now street teamer Laurie down at the game asking Pats fans what they will do with the clown nose Goodell towel. Let us know what you plan on doing with your towel.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.