What Do Pats Fans Think of Goodell & The Towel?

Yes, we get it. The Patriots have the worst record in the NFL for a few days. That being said, we got into audio of Jackson down at the NFL Kickoff Party at Christopher Columbus Park in Boston.

He talked to one guy about Goodell and the length of the booing that happened. Jackson then ran into someone that he claimed was a “K&M Show Legend” and played a game if they could guess who it was. Kevin figure it out pretty quickly and it was someone from One Night, Two Songs.

We then got to audio from Street teamer Matt who was at the Pats game. He asked Pats fans what they will do with the Goodell towel after the game.

Check it out to get a chuckle and forget the Pats lost.

