Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 8 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of the late Ben Orr, singer and bassist of the Cars. As a solo artist, he had one single crack the U.S. Top 30. What was that song?

ANSWER: “Stay the Night” in 1986

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 8, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

It’s the birthday of the late Ben Orr – bassist and a lead singer in The Cars. Orr died in 2000 of pancreatic cancer.

1973 : The Allman Brothers Band began a five-week run at #1 on the U.S. album chart with “Brothers and Sisters.” It would prove to be the band’s high water mark

1976 : Peter Frampton was given his own personal tour of the White House by fan Steven Ford. The rocker and his girlfriend then watched TV with Steven's dad, President Gerald Ford.

1976 : Guitarist Jimmy McCulloch left Paul McCartney & Wings, he would die of a drug overdose two years later.

1986 : John Fogerty's comeback album "Centerfield" was certified double-platinum.

1988 : Sothebys of London wrapped up a 3 day auction of Elton John memorabilia that raised 6 million bucks including 16 grand for one pair of glasses.

2003: David Bowie premiered his new album, "Reality," with a live London performance that was broadcast to fans in movie theaters around the world.

