Serial Killer Name Senseless Survey

Kevin first try to ring someone up went right to voicemail so we did a “Take 2” as Kevin called it and a man picked up his phone this morning. He agreed to take the survey on this football kickoff day.

The first senseless question that kicked off the survey asked if the man refers to cinnamon as Fireball now. He said no which means he’s never had it or dislikes cinnamon. Kevin followed up with freezing boiled water so he doesn’t have to do it every time he makes pasta. The man asked what this was about because that one seemed really senseless.

Kevin then asked if he knows that studies say serial killer names are your first, middle and last name. The guy then asked who he is really affiliated with.

Between a giraffe tattoo and if he was the only that ate the M&M’s out of the trailmix, the guy had enough because he hang up during the last question.

Listen to hear what question he didn’t get to hear because he hung up.

