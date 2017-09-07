Pete Ran Into One Really Mad Sox Fan!

After talking about Kimmel having on his late night show about the Sox using an iWatch to allegedly cheat during a game and Kevin talking about Sox skipper Farrell joking about not wearing one at his pregame press conference yesterday, Pete played us some audio of his run in with a die hard Red Sox fan.

The setting was in Pete’s local bar and this Sox fan was the man that takes care of the jukebox money which you can hear the sound of the coins during his talk with him. He is not happy at all with the team from the latest scandal to the players and to the coaches.

Listen to hear how charged and fed up he is with this team.

