Pete Ran Into One Really Mad Sox Fan!

(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

After talking about Kimmel having on his late night show about the Sox using an iWatch to allegedly cheat during a game and Kevin talking about Sox skipper Farrell joking about not wearing one at his pregame press conference yesterday, Pete played us some audio of his run in with a die hard Red Sox fan.

The setting was in Pete’s local bar and this Sox fan was the man that takes care of the jukebox money which you can hear the sound of the coins during his talk with him. He is not happy at all with the team from the latest scandal to the players and to the coaches.

Listen to hear how charged and fed up he is with this team.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

