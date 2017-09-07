Kid Rock Adds Political Rant to Michigan Show

By Robyn Collins

“If ‘Kid Rock for Senate’ has got folks in disarray, wait ’til they hear ‘Kid Rock for President of the U.S.A.’!” is how Kid Rock wrapped up a politically charged rhyming rant during a Wednesday night show in Detroit.

The performance was preceded by “Hail to the Chief.”

Rock was positive about single moms but negative about those who “can’t even take care of themselves but keep having kid after … kid.” He called out anyone that “call me a racist ‘cause I’m not (politically correct)’,” adding that they “think you have to remind me that black lives matter.” And then he added the sentiments that Nazi bigots and the KKK should stay away.

Related: Ted Nugent Says Kid Rock ‘Never’ Considered Running for Senate

The singer has been criticized for using the Confederate flag on stage and for vocally supporting Donald Trump. He spoke out against Colin Kaepernick’s response to the national anthem, and defended his position when questioned.

The National Action Network’s Detroit chapter has said it plans to picket Rock’s Detroit shows, and called on the Ilitches’ Olympia Entertainment to cancel the concerts, reports Detroit Free Press.

As for the fans, they wandered around in “Kid Rock for Senate” and “Make America Great Again” swag, and “were excited and intrigued by the prospect of a Kid Rock Senate run — but mostly they were here for a night of good times and music with an artist most of them had seen in concert multiple times.”

Kid Rock will be the first to perform in Detroit’s new Little Caesars Arena, with a set of shows that kick off Tuesday, Sept 12 .

It is still unclear whether the rocker will run for Senate, but you can watch him in action as you wait to find out. Check out the clip over at Radio.com. Warning, there is explicit language.