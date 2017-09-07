Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 7 in Classic Rock History

Chrissie Hynde (Photo by Dean Chalkley)

Happy birthday to Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders. What was the first Pretenders release?

ANSWER: The single “Stop Your Sobbing”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 7, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1963: Bob Dylan charted for the first time with his classic “Blowin’ in the Wind” off the Freewheelin’ LP.
  • 1976: Paul McCartney declared “Buddy Holly Week” in honor of Holly’s birthday. McCartney incidentally owns publishing rights to nearly all of Holly’s material.
  • 1978: It was a sad day when Who drummer Keith Moon died in his London flat after attending the film premiere of “The Buddy Holly Story”. The legendary drummer od’d on a tranquilizer prescribed to curb his alcoholism.
  • 1985: David Bowie and Mick Jagger shared the number one spot on the British singles chart with their duet of “Dancing in the Street” which they recorded for Live Aid.
  • 2003: Legendary singer/songwriter Warren Zevon passed away after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. He was 56.

