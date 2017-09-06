Tom Brady’s Jersey Hero Dylan Wagner Doesn’t Know What the Pats Have In Store For Him!

Kevin and Pete talked about throwing down ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS on the Pats game Thursday night when they kick off the NFL season on Banner night. Heather tried to tell them how stupid it was but it was ignored. Kevin asked the Talking Magic 8 Ball if the Pats would beat the Chiefs for their bet.

On the line was Dylan Wagner who helped track down Tom Brady’s stolen jersey from the Super Bowl. After they were done with the 8 ball, Kevin finally asked Dylan how his life has changed and he said it’s been awesome.

He was packing his bags when we talked to him to head to Boston tonight for the game tomorrow night. We asked him if he knew what was in store for him from a possible ride on the Gronk bus or some of the sweet Robert Kraft shoes.

He doesn’t know anything because the Patriots haven’t told him anything besides having tickets awaiting him at Gillette.

Kevin and Pete told him he’ll be hoisted on shoulders at Gillette when fans find out who he is. Kevin speculated he might be in a movie and then asked Dylan what his favorite collectible is.

Take a listen to find out what item that is.

