Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 6 in Classic Rock History

It’s Roger Waters birthday today. What was the name of his first solo album, not a collaboration?

ANSWER: “The Pros and Cons of Hitchhiking” (“The Body” was a collaboration)

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 6, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1968: Eric Clapton sat in with the Beatles to record the guitar solo on “While my Guitar Gently Weeps” during sessions for the White album.
  • 1969: Bob Dylan’s “Lay Lady Lay” rose to #7 on the charts. Dylan had written the song at the request of the producers of “Midnight Cowboy” but the song was rejected. It was Dylan’s last top ten hit.
  • 1970: Jimi Hendrix performed at the Fehmarn Festival in Germany. It was his last live show. The last song of the set was “Voodoo Child”.
  • 1987: For the 10th anniversary of the crash, the Lynyrd Skynyrd band performed at the “Volunteer Jam Reunion” in Georgia put on by Charlie Daniels, and then began a tour. During the tour, audience appreciation convinced the band to regroup.
  • 1988: Sotheby’s of London began a three day auction of a 2,000 item list of treasures of Elton John memorabilia. His boots from Pinball Wizard sold for $11,000 and the auction brought in a total of $8 million.
  • 1990: Tom Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival died of tuberculosis in Arizona.

