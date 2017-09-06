Ask Me Serious Questions Senseless Survey

Kevin got a hold a man this morning to take the always senseless and never serious questions. Well maybe except for the very first question but that’s besides the point.

The first senseless question revolved around pants-less cartoon characters on cereal boxes and would you refuse to eat said cereal with those characters on them. He said he doesn’t eat cereal. He got a good belly laugh out of the next two questions about running and cutting your carbon footprint but after the latter question, he asked what this was all about. Kevin said he needs to take this seriously and the guy fired back with to give him serious questions.

Kevin went on to ask about Making Your Body Great Again and bilingual speak which just irritated the guy even more and got a little bit of an attitude with Kevin. He finally had enough and hung up shortly after.

Take a listen to find out how it went down with this guy.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.